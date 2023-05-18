Kettering residents invited to drink pub dry at leaving party after 33 years

It’s taken doctor’s orders to prise Kettering’s longest serving landlord from behind his beloved bar but, following a heart attack, Garth Coward has been told to take it easy and call last orders.

Garth Coward took over the running of The Piper in Windmill Avenue in April 1990, the day before his 23rd birthday, and 33 years on he and wife Sue will host a farewell party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is his dedication to duty, that in February 2022, when he knew he was having a heart attack, he finished off a food order of 25 hotdogs and chips for a hungry water polo team who had popped in for dinner.

The Piper, Windmill Avenue, landlord Garth Coward

After a series of family bereavements and with strict orders from his doctor to relax, he will call last orders for the final time on Saturday, May 27.

He said: “They said it was the stress of the job. I was cooking 25 hot dogs and chips. I knew I was having a heart attack, I had a pain in the chest, I was sweating and my arm went funny. I finished the order and then called the ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garth spent four weeks recovering, leaving wife Sue to run the pub alone before getting back behind the bar.

The pub trade has changed over the three decades including the effects of the smoking ban and the Covid pandemic.

Garth Coward, landlord of The Piper in Windmill Avenue

56-year old Garth said: “We were one of the first to ban smoking – we did it ahead of the ban. It made us busier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For some reason I couldn’t get furlough for my staff so I had to make them redundant. We used to employ 13 members of staff at our busiest. I have one who works on a Friday night otherwise it’s just us two.”

Favourite memories of his days at the pub have been his annual beer festivals, regular appearances in The Good Beer Guide, and playing host to an army of Sealed Knot reenactors who had been at Wicksteed Park and drank the pub dry.

He said: “Our customers are like one big family. We all get on. It’s been different since Covid – you don’t get the late trade anymore.

Garth and Sue Coward outside The Piper in Windmill Avenue, Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a nice safe pub, with nice clientele – and a nice landlord!”

Garth and Sue’s children grew up above ‘the shop’ – daughter Fiona was six-months-old when they moved in and son Phillip was born in Kettering.

Sue said: “I’m going to miss the social aspect of the job. There’s always somebody in to talk to, always somebody we know. It’s the end of an era. It’s not just a job – it’s a way of life. It’s been the family home for over 30 years.”

The couple will host the farewell party and hope that as many customers as possible will help empty the cellar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular David Payne will be joining Garth and Sue on the final day.