Redundancies at Wellingborough site after Robinson Manufacturing Ltd goes into administration

Redundancies are being made after Wellingborough-based Robinson Manufacturing Limited went into administration.

The company manufactures trusses, joists and timber frame panels and has its head office in Meadow Close on the Ise Valley industrial estate in Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being placed into administration last week, Wyckham Blackwell has since announced that it has bought the business and assets of Robinson Manufacturing’s Timber Frame and Truss business operating from Ebbw Vale.

Robinson Manufacturing Limited has its head office in Meadow Close, Wellingborough

The business has been bought from the administrators, Paul Meadows and Matt Cowlishaw, both of Teneo Financial Advisory, of Robinson Manufacturing (RML) in a pre-pack transaction on May 4.

Stephen Thompstone, CEO Wyckham Blackwell Group, said: “We are looking forward to working with our new team at Ebbw Vale, going forward the branch will trade as Crendon Timber Frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will invest in improving their premises, machinery, transport and processes as we integrate with our established Crendon Timber Engineering branch network.”

Lead administrator, Paul Meadows, said: “I’m pleased we have been able to sell this part of RML’s business, and safeguard 25 employees.

"Unfortunately, in the limited time we had available to run an accelerated sale process, we were unable to secure a more positive outcome for the rest of RML’s operations in Wolverhampton, Wellingborough and Essex,

and sadly have made c.140 redundancies with 11 people currently retained to assist us as we wind down the operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad