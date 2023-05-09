News you can trust since 1897
Coronation Weekend Big Lunch celebrations across north Northants Corby residents party in Coronation Park
Coronation Weekend Big Lunch celebrations across north Northants Corby residents party in Coronation Park

How Corby, Desborough and Wellingborough residents celebrated Coronation Sunday - picture special

The sun came out as residents came together to celebrate the coronation weekend

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Residents fresh from watching King Charles III being crowned made the most of a break in the weather to spend a sunny Sunday at celebration events.

In towns and villages across the area, neighbours, friends and families pooled picnics and shared blankets to mark the new monarch.

Higham Ferrers’ Market Square was filled with revellers, the day’s entertainment starting with a celebratory peal of church bells.

Street parties included residents of Glade Close who used the road closure to set up their buffet lunch.

Coronation Park in Corby provided an appropriate venue for the town’s Big Lunch.

Stalls and food outlets did a roaring trade as Corby Radio’s Des Barber entertained the crowd.

Meanwhile on Desborough’s Rec ground, residents watched acts perform as residents enjoyed refreshments and the hot weather.

