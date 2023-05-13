News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough Waendel Walk weekend - picture special of happy hikers at annual event

The Waendel Walk 2023 has returned to Wellingborough

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 13th May 2023, 22:06 BST

Wellingborough’s popular annual walking event has got locals and visitors taking on hiking routes across the area.

The Waendel Walk sees hardened hikers tackling longer routes with walkers looking for a more gentle challenges take to the Northamptonshire countryside on shorter rambles.

Hosted this year by Wellingborough Town Council, the three-day event concludes on Sunday (May 14).

It has taken the council four months to arrange the walks ranging from 5k to 42k for home and international visitors.

