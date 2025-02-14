Popular lake walk at Rushden Lakes back open as works completed on sewage system

Rushden Lakes has confirmed that the Skew Bridge Lake Walk is back open as repairs to the area have been completed.

The walking route was closed by Anglian Water as it carried out a ‘complicated repair’ with the sewage system, meaning walkers could not access a portion of the Skew Bridge Lake Walk as worked looked to ‘protect the environment and keep people safe.’

Now that it’s back open in time for the school half term, those who wish to pay the site a visit, or to try and spot the newly-relocated beavers, can do so as normal from today (February 14).

A Rushden Lakes spokesperson said: “The path around Skew Bridge Lake is now open for public use. Thank you for your patience whilst works were carried out.”