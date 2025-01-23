Anglian Water closes popular walking route near Rushden Lakes as it continues 'complicated repair' to sewage pipe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Anglian Water continues repairs at Skew Bridge Lake, it has closed a portion of the Greenway footpath to ‘protect the environment and keep people safe.’

Tankers have spent days lining up in Crown Way to syphon ‘wastewater’ from the scene while workers attend the the broken pipe, and yesterday (January 22) a portion of the Greenway was closed while repairs continue.

Though Anglian Water has given no definitive date for completion, simply saying works will be carried out ‘until we’re done’, a sign on the closed road in Crown Way suggests an estimated completion date of January 27.

In an update given this afternoon, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "We’re currently on site making a complicated repair to one of our sewers on Skew Bridge Lake at Rushden Lakes.

Anglian Water remain on the scene at Skew Bridge Lake

"Our teams have detailed plans to make sure we protect the environment and keep our people safe while we're working but because the excavation is deep, we've needed to close the footpath on the bridge.

"To keep the sewer flowing, we’ve also got tankers on site to take away wastewater to our nearby treatment works.

"They’ll continue pumping wastewater out of the network so our customers can keep using their facilities as normal, and so we protect the environment until we’ve been able to get everything back to normal."

Anglian Water had shared an update at around 10.30am on January 20, saying it has around 30 tankers on rotation, taking wastewater from Rushden Lakes to Great Billing Water Recycling Centre.

The Greenway has been closed between Paddocks Road and Crown Way, Rushden

The sudden closure of the Greenway between Paddocks Road and Crown Way last night has meant pedestrians who would previously have used the footpath have had to re-route through Wellingborough Road and Northampton Road, adding around one mile to now access Crown Way on foot.

The nature of the damage to the pipe, as well as the time frame for the re-opening of the Greenway and any alternative route while the Greenway is not available to pedestrians, have not been disclosed by Anglian Water.

One resident said there was still ‘plenty of room for pedestrians’ and that the lack of an official alternative route was ‘totally unacceptable’.

They said: “There’s a lot of people who commute that way, people are walking from town and there is no prior warning that it is closed. A lot of people work at Rushden Lakes who walk, it’s not safe for them.

“They need to get this public right of way open again."

We visited Rushden Lakes yesterday (January 22) where works are being completed on a portion of the footpath around Skew Bridge Lake.

While a section of the footpath is closed as repairs are carried out, a majority of the walk remains available to the public, with access to the walk from the left side of the lake.

At the site of the repair the waste odour is feint, however on Crown Way and in the surrounding area it is more prominent, and frequent.

At Crown Way, tankers line the road, with near-constant use of the nearby roundabout into the retail park as water is taken to Great Billing Water Recycling Centre.

Anglian Water has said 30 tankers are ‘on rotation’ to collect, and it is estimated that each tanker is capable of transporting around 20,000 litres of wastewater, meaning it would take just 125 trips to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Anyone affected by the ongoing work being carried out by Anglian Water can contact them by using the phone number 03457 145145, with the reference number AD03365579362.