Rushden Lakes sewer issue to be fixed as fleet of Anglian Water tankers 'on rotation' to collect wastewater

Anglian Water are currently on site at Rushden Lakes fixing an issue with the sewer on Skew Bridge Lake walk, requiring the use of up to 30 tankers.

Anglian Water shared an update at at 10.30am, saying it is tankering wastewater from the sewer network in the area to keep the sewer flowing, and currently has around 30 tankers on rotation, taking wastewater to Great Billing Water Recycling Centre.

In an update at 10.26am, a spokesman said: “We’re currently on site working to fix one of our sewers on Skew Bridge Lane walk at Rushden Lakes. To keep the sewer flowing, we’ve got tankers on site to take away wastewater to our nearby treatment works. They’ll be on site until we’re done.

"We know tankers are large and noisy, and we’re sorry for any disruption they’re causing while they’re in use. They’ll continue pumping wastewater out of the network to protect homes and the environment until we’ve been able to get everything back to normal.

“Our tankers will need to travel to and from Great Billing Treatment Works and Rushden Lakes, so you may see them along the A45.”

Popular Skew Bridge Lake Walk – a circular route around the nature reserve – was closed yesterday (Sunday) to pedestrians, and representatives from Rushden Lakes has confirmed that it will remain closed ‘until further notice.’