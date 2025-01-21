Sewage issues at Rushden Lakes persist as Anglian Water will be on site ‘until we’re done’
Reports of a broken sewer in the area were issued on Anglian Water’s website yesterday morning, with around 30 tankers on rotation removing wastewater from the area.
24 hours after the initial update, we asked Anglian Water for more details about the cause of the issue, how it is being fixed, and how progress is going.
In response, an Anglian Water spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “We’re currently on site working to fix one of our sewers on Skew Bridge Lane at Rushden Lakes. To keep the sewer flowing, we’ve got tankers on site to take away wastewater to our nearby treatment works.
“They’ll be on site until we’re done.
“This will be a complex repair so our teams are working on detailed plans to make sure we protect the environment and keep our people safe as we carry it out.
“Our tankers will need to travel to and from Rushden Lakes and our treatment works so you may see them in the area.
"We'd like to thank the local residents for bearing with us while we carry out this emergency work.”
Tankers will be travelling to and from Great Billing Treatment Works and Rushden Lakes using the A45, with drivers advised that there may be delays.
Skew Bridge Lake Walk was closed on Sunday to pedestrians, and yesterday Rushden Lakes confirmed that the circular route around the nature reserve will remain closed ‘until further notice.’
