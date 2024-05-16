'More work' needed at ‘inadequate’ Rothwell academy says Ofsted as new head appointed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rothwell’s ‘inadequate’ Montsaye Academy will need ‘more work’ to be no longer judged as requiring special measures.

An interim report by Ofsted had found an ‘improvement’ in student behaviour and attendance, and judged safeguarding to be ‘effective’.

Pathfinder Schools, who will soon hand over control to United Learning Trust, have appointed Ben Baines as the next permanent principal at Montsaye Academy from September 2024.

Currently principal at Rushden Academy, Mr Baines has held senior positions at a number of schools in Northampton including All Saints Academy and Kingsthorpe College.

Rothwell Montsaye Academy/National World

Paul Ainsworth, chairman of Pathfinder Schools, said: “While we recognise there is still much more to do to fully implement the changes we have planned at Montsaye Academy, Ofsted’s report is positive acknowledgement that we are on the right track.

“I am confident that, with Ben Baines bringing fresh leadership, and the changes already under way, Montsaye can become the great school staff, students and the community deserve."

Ofsted returned to Montsaye following the shocking report published in January after a team of four inspectors found the quality of education was inadequate and pupils significantly ‘underachieved’.

Concerns over safeguarding, quality of lessons, behaviour of pupils, attendance and governance of the academy were highlighted, as were bullying, sexualised language and racism.

After a two-day inspection last month, inspector Chris Davies said: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as requiring special measures.”

He added that safeguarding at the school was now ‘effective’ and that there were ‘green shoots of improvement’ in pupils’ behaviour and attendance beginning to emerge.

School leaders, with external support, had ‘rightly prioritised’ building ‘sustainable leadership capacity’. The school has started to review its curriculum working with staff of United Learning Trust.

Inspectors said: “The school has rightly prioritised improving pupils’ attitudes and behaviour. Leaders have reviewed the school’s behaviour policy. New behavioural expectations have been set. The number of suspensions is beginning to fall, and the reflection room is used more purposefully. Truancy has been reduced significantly. Pupils are now in lessons, unless they have a valid reason, with a pass, for being elsewhere.”

Staff morale is said to be ‘much improved’ and are ‘optimistic and hopeful’ about the school’s improvement.