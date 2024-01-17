Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell are being failed in all areas according to the findings of their latest Ofsted report that has plunged the school from good to requires improvement.

The shock report follows a visit to the Pathfinder Schools-run academy where a team of four inspectors found the quality of education was inadequate and pupils significantly ‘underachieved’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns over safeguarding, quality of lessons, behaviour of pupils, attendance and governance of the academy were highlighted, as were bullying, sexualised language and racism.

Montsaye Academy /National World

A letter from Pathfinder School CEO Emma Sims to parents and carers admitted the ‘difficult’ report was ‘not good enough and promised action.

She said: “Overall, Ofsted has graded the school as inadequate. Clearly this is not good enough.

“Firstly though, I want to be open with you about the context of the report. Whilst Ofsted's conclusions are difficult, many of the issues highlighted were not a surprise. Montsaye has had a turbulent past few years, including changes in leadership. When I became CEO of Pathfinder Schools it became immediately clear to me that there was a significant amount of work that needed to be done for the school and for the students to support them to fulfil their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Behaviour was very poor, safeguarding practices were not as they should be, and the quality of lessons was not consistent across the board. Leadership capacity at the school was not able to address these issues, or make the changes needed. These are challenges that needed focused and sustained attention, and we immediately put in place an intensive programme of school improvement.

"As Ofsted recognise in their report, this plan accurately identified the key issues, although it was still a little too early to see their full impact: "Recent changes to trust leadership have meant that work has begun, at pace, to improve governance and increase accountability. The correct issues have been identified; however, impact is yet to be seen."

The eight-page report shared with parents and carers revealed that Deb Wilson, principal of Montsaye Academy, had not been present during the November inspection of her school that provides education for 1,086 pupils.

Summing-up what it was like to attend the school, the inspection said:

“This school is failing many of its pupils, including students in the sixth form. The quality of education it provides is inadequate. Pupils significantly underachieve. Reasonable expectations around behaviour, attendance and punctuality are routinely flouted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The arrangements for safeguarding are ineffective. The safeguarding culture is poor. Some pupils do not trust that they will receive help if they should need it. Failed procedures and delays in taking action have put some pupils at risk.

“There is insufficient oversight and governance of pupils who attend alternative provision. The school has not assured that pupils who attend these provisions are safe and well educated.

“The school has failed to ensure that pupils' behaviour is well managed. Some pupils are fearful during social times and in lessons. The behaviour of some pupils is very poor and goes unchallenged. Shouting and swearing between pupils is commonplace. Pupils say that bullying happens and is not dealt with effectively.

“Pupils do not have a strong understanding of British values. They are not prepared well for life in modern Britain. Their knowledge of different faiths and cultures is limited. They do not understand why it is important to respect those who are different from themselves. Homophobic comments are routine. Boys sometimes use sexualised language towards girls. Some pupils experience racism.”

Saying where the school needs to do better, inspectors said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school's curriculum is poorly planned. It is not coherent and lacks ambition. It fails to ensure that pupils, including students in the sixth form, acquire the knowledge, skills and understanding they should. Pupils, particularly disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), underachieve significantly. The curriculum is not suitably adapted to meet pupils needs.

“Pupils' attitudes to learning are too dependent on who is teaching the class. Some staff do not have the subject knowledge they need to deliver the curriculum in sufficient depth. Teaching strategies often focus on controlling pupils' behaviour rather than ensuring that pupils acquire the knowledge and skills they need.

"Disruption is widespread. Some pupils are fearful of asking questions in some lessons. Others do not ask for help to avoid drawing attention to themselves.

“Information about how well pupils are doing is rarely used to good effect. Pupils' starting points are not well understood. Some pupils, including pupils with SEND, have significant gaps in their learning. These gaps are often not identified and go unresolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praise was given to the many ‘beleaguered’ permanent staff for showing ‘tremendous loyalty’ to the school. But the report described leadership capacity as ‘poor’ following a period of ‘turbulence’, with frequent changes to staff and leadership responsibilities.

The blistering report also found:

- Some pupils struggle to read at a level appropriate to their age and do not get the support they need.

- Pupils' attendance is poor. Some pupils are often absent, particularly disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND.

- Pupils, including students in the sixth form, are frequently late to school and to lessons. Systems to ensure that students in the sixth form are on site are inconsistently applied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Some staff are not punctual and keep pupils waiting at the start of lessons.

- In-school truancy is high. Some pupils wander the corridors and defiantly miss lessons.

- Staff do not always know where these pupils are or if they are safe.

- Some pupils feel unsafe when using the toilet facilities. They avoid going to the toilet, causing them significant discomfort and the risk of embarrassment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum is poorly taught. Some pupils do not learn the important knowledge they need to be well informed and safe. At times, teachers avoid tackling sensitive issues to avoid provoking poor behaviour, particularly of boys in key stage 4. Some girls say they find these lessons intimidating.

Carrying on, the report said: “Some pupils are fearful during social times and in lessons. The behaviour of some pupils is very poor and goes unchallenged. Shouting and swearing between pupils is commonplace. Pupils say that bullying happens and is not dealt with effectively.”

And added that pupils do not have a ‘strong understanding of British values’.

Inspectors said of pupils: “They are not prepared well for life in modern Britain. Their knowledge of different faiths and cultures is limited. They do not understand why it is important to respect those who are different from themselves. Homophobic comments are routine. Boys sometimes use sexualised language towards girls. Some pupils experience racism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors told school leaders they must ensure a stable body of ‘well-supported staff’ and make sure leaders at ‘all levels have the knowledge and skills necessary to improve the school’.

One area that was considered ‘appropriate’ was the careers programme but even that did not give sixth-formers to benefit from ‘meaningful opportunities to explore the world of work’, to engage in a wide range of ‘enrichment activities’ and were not ‘as well prepared for their next steps as they should be’.

A spokesman for Pathfinder Schools said: “We acknowledge and accept Ofsted’s findings about Montsaye School, following its inspection last year.

"While disappointing, immediately on joining the trust our CEO commissioned a number of reviews which identified the significant amount of work needed to improve Montsaye, after a number of turbulent years and changes in leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of the reviews, an urgent action plan was immediately implemented. It is encouraging that Ofsted has recognised the accuracy of this plan, though comment it had not had an opportunity to make a significant impact at the time of their visit. We have since invited United Learning Trust to work with us to accelerate improvement, and together we will continue to work hard to deliver the plan and bring about change.

“We are determined that Montsaye achieve its true potential to becoming a great school, and one which the local community deserves.”

Parents of pupils at the school commenting on social media about the inspection said they thought the report was a ‘tough read’, ‘embarrassing’, ‘sad’ and ‘scathing’

One mum said: “This is a report of everything I already knew and that we have experienced. Horrible to read in black and white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many teachers and support staff have left but what is left for our children? Larger classes, more substitutes and frazzled good teachers holding the fort.”

Another said: “This is basically what my kids have been telling us and I’ve gone ‘don't be so dramatic ‘ – I think I owe them an apology, this is so sad and upsetting.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council's executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: "North Northamptonshire Council is aware of the concerns raised in the recently published OFSTED inspection report for Montsaye Academy.

"The Department for Education (DfE) is responsible for educational standards in academies and will take the lead in working with the school to address these issues. North Northamptonshire Council officers are continuing to work with colleagues from the DfE and the school to offer support and to monitor progress."