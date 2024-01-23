News you can trust since 1897
Meet the Wellingborough by-election candidates ready to win votes

Voters will have their say on February 15
By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 18:02 GMT
Voters will be going to the polls in the Wellingborough constituency by-election on Thursday, February 15, with candidates battling to replace disgraced Peter Bone as MP.

A total of 11 candidates have put themselves forward with seven political parties represented as well as X independents.

In 2019, the Conservatives gained 62.2 per cent of the vote (32,277), beating Labour into second who managed to poll 26.5 per cent (13,737).

Candidates in the Wellingborough by-election

Gen Kitchen has been working hard to win back the seat for Labour with resources being pumped into her campaign.

Conservative candidate Helen Harrison, best known by some as Mr Bone’s girlfriend, has been concentrating her efforts on the doorsteps to protect his 18,540 majority.

Meanwhile Ben Habib for Reform UK has been standing with the #VoteBrexitBen promising to tackle ‘rampant immigration’.

Candidates in alphabetical order by surname are –

- Nick ‘The Flying Brick’ Delves – Monster Raving Loony Party

- Ben Habib – Reform UK

- Helen Harrison – Conservative Party

- Gen Kitchen – Labour Party

- Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem – Independent

- Alex Merola – Britain First

- Will Morris – Green Party

- Andre Pyne-Bailey – Independent

- Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats

- Marion Turner-Hawes – Independent

- Kevin Watts – Independent

Voters will need to provide ID to cast their votes.

For more details go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/upcoming-elections/wellingborough-parliamentary-election/key-dates-election

The approximate number of voters in the Wellingborough constituency is 80,000. Turnout at the last election in 2019 was 64.3 per cent.

