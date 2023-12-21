Green Party candidate selected to fight Wellingborough by-election
The Green Party has selected its candidate for the upcoming Wellingborough by-election triggered following the successful recall petition threw out Peter Bone.
Bozeat resident Will Morris is to stand for the Wellingborough parliamentary seat, hoping to be elected as the constituency’s next MP.
Mr Morris, 55, has been a member of the Green Party for five years and previously stood as Green Party candidate for North Northants Council in Irchester and Rushden South.
He said: “What Wellingborough needs is a representative who knows and cares about local issues, rather than someone concerned with furthering their personal agenda in the national political arena. Local matters will always come first for me.”
Married with two children aged 21 and 17, Mr Morris, who was born in Wellingborough, has served on Bozeat Parish Council for three years, chairing BEES, its Environment and Ecology Working Group.
When not at work as an insurance underwriter - a job he’s been doing for almost 30 years – he enjoys watching the Northampton Saints where he is a long-time season ticket-holder.
Mr Morris added: “I am proud to have been selected as the Green Party candidate for the Wellingborough constituency and I’m looking forward to giving residents the opportunity to vote for a fairer, greener Wellingborough. I hope to build on the success the party has had in local elections throughout Northamptonshire.”
The Green Party has three councillors serving on North Northamptonshire Council and hold 15 seats on town and parish councils.