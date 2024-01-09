Kevin Watts is standing as an independent for the Wellingborough by-election seat following Peter Bone’s departure

A sixth candidate has announced they are standing in the Wellingborough by-election.

Kevin Watts, who was born in Wellingborough, has lived in the area his whole life and served in the Northamptonshire Police service.

He is also the brother of Andrea Watts, who has stood as the candidate for Labour in the past two elections but was defeated.

Kevin said: “I have served as a councillor for Irchester Parish Council for over 10 years, I know the problems locally being faced by people daily.

“What I promise you is to stand and speak on your behalf. That is what we haven’t had in this constituency for years. We’ve not had the people’s voice being heard.”

Kevin Watts becomes the latest candidate to run for the seat, joining representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and The Green Party.

Trade unionist Mr Watts is keen to highlight housing and his views on the situation in Gaza.

He said: “We need a new housing Bill. All new-builds should be built with solar panels incorporated and be fully insulated. This will bring a boost to local and the national economy.”

Mr Watts added: “I support the people of Palestine and any other country where atrocities take place. Our government and the opposition should call for an immediate cease fire in Gaza. To stop the deaths.