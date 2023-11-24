"It is time Wellingborough got the representation it deserves, representation that people can be proud of again.”

The Liberal Democrats have chosen their candidate for a potential Wellingborough by-election.

Following hustings and a member’s vote, Ana Savage Gunn will represent the party, should a by-election be triggered after a recall petition following MP Peter Bone’s suspension from the House of Commons.

Ana said: “I’m really excited for the campaign, and honoured to put myself forward to represent Wellingborough.

Ana was born and raised in Northamptonshire

"It is an opportunity for people to show how tired they are of Conservative sleaze and failure in Northamptonshire and vote for a fresh start, for new ideas, and a path to restore pride in our area.”

Ana was born and raised in the county and joined Northamptonshire Police in 1985, rising to the rank of inspector, serving across the county and supervising the tactical firearms team.

Ana also helped run security at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a couple of years later became a law enforcement consultant in the United States before her return to Northamptonshire.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Ana retrained as a healthcare assistant and worked in her mother’s care home before becoming a Covid clinic coordinator in the county.

She still works at the care home and is a trustee of Northamptonshire Carers, located in Wellingborough.

Speaking about why she chose to put herself forward, Ana added: “When the news about Peter Bone and his suspension broke, I was just so angry.

"Our MPs are meant to be the best of us, but here was Peter Bone showing the worst – and I wanted to change that.

"I want people to have a chance to say ‘no’ to the status quo that has seen Conservative scandals here in Wellingborough, in the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s office.

"It is time Wellingborough got the representation it deserves, representation that people can be proud of again.”