Monster Raving Loony candidate announces single policy for Wellingborough by-election

A ninth candidate has thrown his home-made comedy hat into the ring after drumming up local support for his single policy in the Wellingborough by-election.

Nick Delves, known as The Flying Brick, managed to secure ten nominations from voters as he attempts to win the seat for the Monster Raving Loony Party.

But his electioneering has finished the same day it began as Mr Delves took his rosette-emblazoned headgear and snaffled-from-a-panto-white lab coat back where he came – Derby.

With a one-policy manifesto – ‘to abolish gravity’ – Nick the Flying Brick hopes to garner 37,000 votes.

"I’m a single issue politician – I plan to abolish gravity. A lot of sport will have to change the rules – football will probably become more like Quidditch.”

Summing-up Peter Bone’s time as Wellingborough MP, he said: “I think he probably tried his best, but I will do a lot better.”

An election veteran, The Flying Brick has stood against Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn in general elections but polled the most votes in Derbyshire in 2001 where more than 400 people backed him.

But his political hero is Monster Raving Loony Party founder Screaming Lord Sutch. Mr Delves, who plays in a punk and new wave covers band, says he admires the late party leader for bringing ‘rock and roll to politics’.

He said: “In the first 30 days I will bring Disneyland to Wellingborough and policies to make everybody happy.”