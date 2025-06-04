Kettering residents invited to fly flags with pride and solidarity after Reform rewrites policy

Kettering residents are being invited to fly flags of all colours to show pride and solidarity following North Northants Council’s (NNC) Reform leadership’s change of flag protocols.

On Tuesday, NNC leader Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform) confirmed the change in policy that will see the Pride, Black History Month and Ukraine flags ditched from all of the unitary authority’s flag poles.

The town’s eight unitary Green Party councillors and 19 Kettering town councillors are spearheading a campaign to ensure flags continue to be displayed around the town – including the multi-coloured rainbow Pride Flag and the blue and yellow Ukraine design.

Green group leader Cllr Emily Fedorowcyz, who has Ukrainian heritage, has called for ‘an inclusive strategy’ with the Union Flag at the centre but not exclusively ones from the British Isles.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) flying the flag for Pride and Ukraine

She said: “While I am pleased to see the union flag being flown on NNC buildings, this conversation should not be ‘either, or’, as this creates division.

“Many local residents have contacted me, deeply upset by North Northants Council’s decision to take down the Ukrainian flag outside the Bowling Green Road offices.

"This move doesn’t reflect the views of our community – it’s part of a top-down political agenda being imposed on local people.

North Northants Council offices with different flags outside

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Kettering stood united – we gathered in the Market Place, and many generously opened their homes to refugees. Flying the Ukrainian flag has been a powerful symbol of that ongoing solidarity.

“At a time when so many around the world are facing hardship and oppression, visible signs of support truly matter.

"I’ve already heard from contacts in Ukraine that gestures like this are closely watched.

"Taking the flag down sends the wrong message – not just to Ukraine, but to our own residents.

“And this isn’t just about one flag, June is Pride Month, which means a great deal to many in our local community.

"On Remembrance Day, we fly the Remembrance flag which is so important to pay respects to local veterans and to our history.

“Flying supportive flags shows people they are seen and valued. It’s part of what makes us a strong, compassionate town – one that stands with those in need and celebrates those who contribute to our shared life. That, to me, is true patriotism.”

The Green Party is encouraging people to hang flag from windows, gates and front gardens, with a special plea to residents of Bowling Green Road.

A party spokesman said: “Let’s show that in Kettering, we’re proud of our country and proud to stand with our diverse, caring community.

"Let’s fill our town with colour, compassion and pride. Raise any flag that makes you happy. Whether it represents a culture you love, a campaign you support, or fly white for peace.

“If you live on Bowling Green Road — especially opposite the council offices — this is your moment. Let them see it.

“Let’s show the council what our community really stands for – inclusivity, solidarity, and hope.”

Leader of Kettering Town Council Cllr Lee Watkiss added: “We need to come together on all fronts, to celebrate and stand by each other and one small way we can do this is by flying a flag of support.

“The conversation for me should be around linking the history and tradition of the Union Flag with any other group we want to support, creating an inclusive environment.”

Both Cllr Fedorowycz and Cllr Watkiss say they will be contacting Leader of North Northants Council Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform) to discuss an inclusive strategy going forward so the Union Flag can be flown alongside other flags.