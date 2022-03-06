Kettering stands with Ukraine at peaceful community vigil to show solidarity with victims of war

About two hundred people have attended a peaceful vigil in Kettering Market Place to show their solidarity with the residents of war-torn Ukraine.

Residents of all ages joined together, some dressed in the colours of the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, to listen to speeches, observe a two-minute silence and learn how much-needed supplies were getting to refugees.

North Northants Council Cllr Emily Fedorowycz has family living in Ukraine and spoke to the crowd about her cousins living in the war zone.

She said: "The people in Ukraine are suffering. My cousin works in a hospital - it's horrific."

She added: "I think it was wonderful to see so many people coming out to show that they care. There's been support across the whole of Northamptonshire."

Founders of Northamptonshire Help For Ukraine, who are co-ordinating relief efforts across the area and will be soon sending an aid convoy to Ukraine, thanked the crowd for the support.

