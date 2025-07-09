Have your say on proposed specialist community gym equipment for Wellingborough park

North Northants Council (NNC) is asking residents of Wellingborough and beyond for their views on a proposed 'calisthenics rig' in Queensway Park near Shelley Road, close to the multi use games area (MUGA).

Having secured funding from the Office of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner and Greatwell Homes, the council is planning to install the facility in a bid to improve residents’ health and combat crime in the community.

Everyday movements, such as squatting and pushing up, are examples of calisthenics and they are beneficial for overall body function, strength and mobility.

A calisthenics rig is a metal structure or frame designed for bodyweight exercises, commonly used in calisthenics training, street workout or outdoor fitness.

The proposed location for the new gym equipment

It typically includes multiple bars and stations to perform exercises like pull-ups, dips and muscle-ups.

To view the full survey and take part in shaping the facility, visit North Northamptonshire Council’s website.

You will be asked a few questions about yourself such as your name and age and for your preference over dip bar, pull-up bar and monkey bars.

There is also the possibility of additional funding being secured for outdoor equipment at a later date and the council would like to understand how you would like to see that funding used.

You will be questioned as to whether you would rather additional outdoor equipment such as chest press, lat pull down, exercise bike, cross trainer and wheelchair access equipment.

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, North Northamptonshire Council's executive member for health and leisure, said: “We are delighted to have secured funding for this facility and now we are keen to hear from you to help us shape it and make it fit for purpose.

“Fitness can and should be an accessible space for all, helping everyone to unlock their full potential.

"We’re confident that the facility will truly help to transform lives and we want to know from you, our residents, your views on the type of equipment you would like to see in the park.

"The survey won't take long and it will benefit all of us."

This survey closes at 23.59 on August 10, 2025.

For information about how consultation and engagement responses are managed, please see the consultation and engagement privacy notice.

For further information contact [email protected]