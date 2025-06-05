A gay North Northants Council (NNC) officer has spoken out publicly of their fears following a change of Pride flag policy made by the authority’s Reform UK leadership.

The new flag protocol has caused an overwhelming reaction – for and against – with some people pleased the Union Flag will not fly alongside other designs including the Pride Progress, Black History Month and the Ukraine flag outside council buildings.

After the enormous number of comments following the publication of articles highlighting the changes, the Northants Telegraph has been sent an open letter that we have published anonymously, that has also been sent to the NNC leader, Cllr Martin Griffiths.

Library picture: A member of the LGBTQ community holds a rainbow flag while taking part in a pride parade in Bangkok on June 1, 2025 /Getty Images

The letter says: “Firstly: this isn’t about flags. It hasn’t, really, ever been about flags. It’s not even about what flags symbolise. Yes, the Union flag should be flown from council buildings. Yes, you can fly the county flag and St George’s Cross from council buildings.

"Sure, it would be nice if you used one of the spare flag poles to show solidarity and a commitment to minority groups, celebrate milestones or anniversaries, or promote any number of good causes.

“What it IS about is representing every single one of the people you have been elected to represent, how your actions can (and will) be interpreted by those people, and how you run a tight ship.

"When I read that the new executive had taken the (un-voted on) decision to cease flying other flags (including the Pride one) from council buildings, I immediately braced for the immediate and predictable abuse that would be in every comments section of every social media outlet.

"There was the story, and there was the exact reason these flags should be flying. Not that those on the other side of the argument were covering themselves in much glory either.

“My issue is the effect this will have on me, as a gay employee of North Northants Council, and many like me.

"The new authority could have, very easily, put a statement out where they reaffirmed their commitment to minority groups, explained their decision fully, and did their best to minimise the predictable backlash. They did none of this. They knew the abuse and reaction they’d get from this decision, and they allowed it to happen.

“Corby is currently gearing up for their Pride parade, and the authority that governs over them has effectively encouraged its supporters to fill social media with hate based on their decision.

“Am I to be sacked when these auditors come round? Clearly this executive is happy to create a hard time for people like me. Am I to be seen as a “DEI hire” (whatever that means)? When I applied for this job I had all the necessary qualifications, bags of experience a strong knowledge base in my area. I’m good at my job. My concern is: will the new executive see me as a diversity hire, only employed to fill quotas and not because I was the best person for the job?

“This decision, knowing the predictable outcome, so early into their governance, makes me wonder whether I can coexist in this authority, with this executive. Not because of any political belief (note how I’ve been very careful not to involve my political beliefs in this), but simply by existing the way I exist.

“Taking away any visual support for minorities who have to face physical and verbal violence because they exist, whilst not filling that void with another type of commitment, leaves those within these communities to wonder whether they still have the support of those in charge.

“Finally, I say this directly to the executive – you knew what to expect when this decision was made. You knew the reaction it would get.

"Reaffirm your commitment to minority groups who face abuse.

"Call for calm and an end to the abuse by all sides of the argument.

"Show us that you can lead North Northamptonshire into a kinder brand of politics.

"Prove to the employees who have served multiple executives, multiple councils and navigated through multiple changes, that you value them and that their place in this authority will be valued regardless of their sexuality, race, religion, colour or creed.

“You’re no longer in opposition, you now have to represent ALL the people in North Northamptonshire, not just the ones who voted for you, not just the ones you agree with.

"Start as you mean to go on and, in four years’ time, let’s make sure that everyone in North Northamptonshire is proud to be from here, that their existence isn’t threatened by hate or bigotry, and that those working for you find a long and prosperous career.

“We have a lot to be proud of in this authority, in our towns and in our people, please don’t let us down.”