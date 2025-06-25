Fresh start for Rothwell Infant and Junior Schools as they prepare for new academy trust takeover

Parents and carers of children at two Rothwell schools will have their first opportunity to meet the managers of the new academy trust brought in to raise standards.

Previously run by the failed Pathfinder Schools based in the county, The Rothwell Schools – a partnership between Rothwell Victoria Infant School Nursery, Rothwell Victoria Infant School and Rothwell Junior School – has been taken on by INMAT, a multi-academy trust based in Northamptonshire.

INMAT currently manages 11 schools including in Kettering, Northampton, Little Harrowden and Wollaston.

All 11 schools in their chain have good Ofsted ratings, a milestone celebrated by headteachers in June.

Rothwell Infant and Junior Schools are preparing to be taken over by a new trust

Dogged by discontent, staff who were members of teacher’s union NASUWT at Rothwell Junior School walked-out twice in 2024 taking industrial action in a dispute over what they said was ‘bullying and intimidation by school management’.

At an inspection by Ofsted in September 2024, Rothwell Junior School was judged inadequate for ‘quality of education’ and ‘leadership and management’ and ‘requires improvement’ for behaviour and attitudes and personal development putting it into special measures.

At a special measures monitoring inspection of Rothwell Junior School published earlier this month, Ofsted inspectors reported on the school’s progress.

Union members on strike at Rothwell Junior School last year

During the inspection, inspectors discussed with senior leaders actions that had been taken to improve the school since the most recent graded inspection.

They said: “Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to no longer be judged as requiring special measures.

"Since the last inspection, staffing has remained relatively stable. There have been some changes in key personnel for leadership of the curriculum.

“However, the most notable change is that the multi-academy trust (MAT), of which the school is a part, has decided that the school will be re-brokered in the future to a different MAT.

“This has left the school with limited resources to make necessary improvements.”

Despite the upheaval, improvements have been made in some subjects including improving reading fluency.

The report said: “Leaders’ plans for improvement are ambitious and clear. These are realistic, so any planned improvements have the time they need to work well. Leaders are aware there is still work to do and have ensured that the conditions for sustained improvement are in place. Pupils’ attitudes to their learning are increasingly positive.”

Rothwell Infants School has had its most recent Ofsted ‘ungraded’ inspection, published on June 13, maintaining its good grading for overall effectiveness.

In May, The Department for Education (DfE) agreed the Rothwell Schools’ transfer from Pathfinder Schools to INMAT.

The two trusts said: “Following a period of review we are pleased to confirm that the DfE have formally agreed that Rothwell Junior School and Rothwell Victoria Infant School will both transfer from Pathfinder Schools to INMAT.

“Both schools are an intrinsic part of the community in Rothwell and have served generations of families over the years.

"This move will help support both schools to continue to do that, with excellent support from their new trust. We particularly want to pay credit to our colleagues, in both schools, who work so hard, every day, to provide a great experience and education for our pupils.

“Pathfinder Schools and INMAT will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition, and it is anticipated that the formal transfer will take place later this year.”

Parents and carers have an opportunity to meet with the central team of INMAT at two sessions on Thursday, June 26, at the Infants in the morning from 9am and then at the Juniors in the afternoon from 1pm.