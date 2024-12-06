The Pathfinder Schools academy chain has told parents it will shut and transfer its seven Northamptonshire schools into other trusts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes as parents at Rothwell Junior School were sent a letter by Pathfinder Schools yesterday (Thursday, December 5) informing them that the Department for Education (DfE) was about to issue a termination warning notice (TWN).

The TWN came after an Osfted inspection at rated Rothwell Junior School into special measures and gave it an ‘inadequate’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pathfinder Schools had already begun the process to hand over its sole secondary, Montsaye Academy to another academy chain after another damning Ofsted report.

Pathfinder Schools academy trust includes schools in Kettering, Rothwell, Desborough, Rushton and Naseby /National World

Now Hawthorn Community Primary in Kettering, Loatlands and Havelock in Desborough, Naseby CofE, Rothwell Infant and Junior, Rushton and Wilbarston primaries will all need to move to new trusts.

In the letter Jo Woods, Chair of Trustees Pathfinder Schools, said: “As you may be aware, in November 2023, Montsaye Academy received a special measures judgement from Ofsted. Following discussions with the Department for Education (DfE). It was decided that Montsaye Academy will transfer to another multi-academy trust, United Learning. This process ongoing and expect the transfer to take place in early in 2025.

“In September 2024, Rothwell Junior School was inspected by Ofsted and received a special measures judgement. We share the disappointment of this outcome with with the school and can assure you that the progress already made at Rothwell Junior School since the inspection continues at pace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell Junior School staff and parents protesting outside the school in May 2024

The DfE has indicated that they will issue a Termination Warning Notice (TWN) for Rothwell Junior School.

"After careful consideration of the likely financial and operational implications of these changes, the Trustees have made the difficult decision to transfer all schools in the trust to other multi-academy trusts and close Pathfinder Schools Trust."

Ms Wood added that the trust made the decision had not been made ‘lightly’ but with the ‘best interests of the children’ and their education.

She said: “This decision has been taken in recognition of the need to ensure that each of our schools is part of a trust with the capacity to provide the highest level of support for pupils and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The DfE is aware of these plans and we are working closely with them to identify the right trusts to take our schools forward.”

So far, no details of the trusts that schools might join or a timetable for the handovers have been confirmed, but the trust said ‘significant progress will be made’ this academic year.

Parents have been assured the transfer process will ‘not affect the day-to-day operation’ of schools.

Ms Wood added: “Pathfinder Schools will work with the DfE and potential trusts to ensure that your school placed in the right multi academy trust to meet is specific needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain committed to providing a smooth transition with minimal disruption for children, families and staff.

“Our focus remains firmly on ensuring the best possible outcomes for your children and supporting our schools through this transition.”

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: "We are fully aware that the Pathfinder Schools trustees have made the difficult decision to transfer all the Pathfinder Schools to other multi academy trusts and cease the operation of the trust. As with all of their decisions, the best interests of their pupils and their education is at the heart of this. "Trustees are unanimous in the view that the decision to transfer their schools to other trusts will enable each of their schools to be in a trust where there are greater levels of capacity to support them. The DfE are aware of these plans and they continue to work closely with them. "At this stage, a new trust/trusts have not been confirmed and neither we, nor the trust, can provide a timetable for the transfer of schools. Alongside them, we anticipate that this will develop at pace throughout the remainder of this academic year. "We will fully support them while they will be working proactively with new partner trusts, as these are confirmed, to ensure a smooth transition for the maximum benefit to all pupils."

The DfE and Pathfinder Schools have been contacted for a comment.