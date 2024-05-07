Rothwell Junior School teachers strike again after bullying allegation investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of teacher’s union NASUWT at Rothwell Junior School are due to strike tomorrow (May 8) less than two months after their previous walk-out.

All staff except those working with Year 6 pupils will take industrial action in an on-going dispute over what they say is ‘bullying and intimidation by school management’.

NASUWT members say they have been left with stress, anxiety and burn-out as a result of a culture of ‘unreasonable demands and excessive workload and monitoring’.

NASUWT members on strike outside Rothwell Junior School in March 2024 /National World file picture

Pathfinder Schools, who manage the school, promised staff they would investigate the allegations but the review concluded there was ‘no bullying’.

An NASUWT spokesman said: “The teachers are complaining about bullying behaviour from senior trust managers.

“Members of the union took strike action on March 19 and agreed to pause their action to allow the employer to carry out an investigation into teacher concerns. The management investigation concluded that there was no bullying but made recommendations about management training needs.

“Members of the union took part in the investigation in good faith and are disappointed at the outcomes. NASUWT therefore remains in dispute with the Pathfinder Trust. No-one should go to work feeling anxious or be mistreated.

“NASUWT is concerned that long-serving teachers have left the school or are planning to leave. This is a school with historically low turnover.

“We regret that this further action is necessary. To avoid disrupting the pupil’s SATs exams, NASUWT members at the school decided to exempt its members teaching Year 6 students from the action. We have also decided that no action will take place next week, during the SATS themselves.

"Parents can be assured that NASUWT members at the school have the best interests on the pupils, the school and its community at heart.

“The union has agreed with trust managers to continue discussions that will hopefully lead to settlement of the dispute.”

In a letter to parents the NASUWT said members were ‘disappointed and frustrated’ but ‘remain determined to achieve a ‘fair resolution’.

The original designated strike days had been set to clash with SATs exams later in the month. Parents have been reassured no disruption to the SATS exams for pupils is expected.

A spokesman for Pathfinder Schools said: “We are saddened that whilst strike action planned at Rothwell Junior School for the week beginning May 13 has been withdrawn, strikes planned for Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9 will go ahead, with the exception of Year 6 whose teachers have agreed to work.

“Regrettably, in light of this, we have no alternative but to close the school for all year groups except for Year 6 on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

“The teachers are striking over claims of bullying. We take any claims of this nature extremely seriously and as such commissioned independent HR experts to investigate these concerns in full. The allegations of bullying were not upheld. The experts' report makes a series of recommendations, all of which will be implemented, with many already in progress.