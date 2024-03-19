Rothwell Junior School striking NASUWT teachers and TAs want resolution to industrial dispute
Members of teacher’s union NASUWT at Rothwell Junior School have gone on strike – the first of six planned days of action over allegations of ‘bullying and intimidation’ by management.
Today’s walkout will see negotiations resume at 3.30pm between NASUWT representatives and Pathfinder Schools trust in an attempt to resolve the issues facing teaching staff.
Union reps say the staff’s treatment by school management has left members with ‘stress, anxiety and burnout’ as a result of a culture of ‘unreasonable demands and excessive workload.’
Speaking on the picket line, Richard Kempa, NASUWT local rep, said: “It’s about their (teaching staff’s) well-being. Our issue is with the trust, not the headteacher. It’s about the micromanaging. This is about the professionalism of teachers.
"We have a committed group of staff who are committed to their children. They are a strong group of staff and this is not done lightly.”
Joining the teaching staff at the school gates were mother and son, Emily Sharples and Sammy, 10, who carried a home-made sign.
She said: “We support the teachers, I feel terrible for them. We have noticed some changes that we are not happy about. More emphasis is being put on results rather than well-being of the staff and children.”
Alan Hackett, NASUWT national executive member for Northamptonshire will be meeting with school managers after the school day to ‘find a resolution’ to the dispute.
Pathfinder Schools said they remain ‘committed to productive discussion with the NASUWT’ and that their door ‘remains open’.