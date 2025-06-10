All 11 INMAT schools now rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Northamptonshire-based Multi-Academy Trust INMAT is delighted to announce that all eleven schools within the trust currently hold a ‘GOOD’ rating from Ofsted. This significant milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering inclusive, high‑quality education across Northamptonshire.

Inspectors lauded INMAT schools for fostering environments where pupils are safe, motivated, and supported to achieve.

Highlights include:

The Abbey Primary School – “Parents and carers overwhelmingly agree this is a happy, caring and inclusive school… staff and pupils live and breathe the school’s community code.”

– “Parents and carers overwhelmingly agree this is a happy, caring and inclusive school… staff and pupils live and breathe the school’s community code.” Kettering Park Infant Academy – Described as “warm, friendly and inclusive,” achieving Good in all areas.

– Described as “warm, friendly and inclusive,” achieving Kettering Park Junior Academy – Praised for “pride, achievement, responsibility and kindness.”

– Praised for “pride, achievement, responsibility and kindness.” Hall Meadow Primary School – “Leaders are highly ambitious that all pupils will achieve well. Pupils enjoy their lessons. They are eager to learn.”

– “Leaders are highly ambitious that all pupils will achieve well. Pupils enjoy their lessons. They are eager to learn.” St James Infant School – “The school is ambitious for all pupils to achieve well… especially ambitious for pupils with special educational needs and those who are disadvantaged.”

– “The school is ambitious for all pupils to achieve well… especially ambitious for pupils with special educational needs and those who are disadvantaged.” Falconer’s Hill Infant School – Noted as a Good school with “pupils are flourishing” and strong leadership and curriculum.

– Noted as a school with “pupils are flourishing” and strong leadership and curriculum. Kingsley Primary School – “Pupils are incredibly happy and feel safe… confident and proud to talk about their school”

– “Pupils are incredibly happy and feel safe… confident and proud to talk about their school” Standens Barn Primary School – Rated Good in July 2023, with a strong family culture based on the ethos of BEST (Brave, Enthusiastic, Safe, Thoughtful)

– Rated in July 2023, with a strong family culture based on the ethos of BEST (Brave, Enthusiastic, Safe, Thoughtful) Little Harrowden Primary School – "is a welcoming and inclusive school. Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ achievement and conduct...the school is kind"

– "is a welcoming and inclusive school. Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ achievement and conduct...the school is kind" Wollaston Primary School – "a school where everyone is welcome. Pupils say that the school’s values help them to learn and live well together."

– "a school where everyone is welcome. Pupils say that the school’s values help them to learn and live well together." Ashby Fields Primary School - “Pupils are proud of their school. They enjoy their learning and are excited to share their achievements.”

INMAT headteachers, CEO and School Improvement Lead gather to celebrate their GOOD result.

Helen Williams, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud that every one of our schools is now rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted. This is a testament to the dedication of our headteachers, staff, and communities. Together, we’ve created environments where children feel safe, supported, and ready to thrive.”

Simon Blight, School Improvement Lead, added:“Reaching this milestone across all eleven schools highlights the power of our collective vision, collaborative leadership, and consistent investment in quality. Our pupils are our priority and this achievement confirms they’re getting the best start in life.”

INMAT would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to the 11 headteachers and their teams who consistently demonstrate passion and excellence. Their leadership, combined with the hard work of staff and support from governors and trustees, has shaped schools that truly make a positive difference to children’s lives every day.

About INMAT

INMAT is a group of 11 primary schools that have joined together to harness the richness of diverse learning communities for the benefit of all pupils.