Flags painted on roads and signs across the area have been described as 'vandalism' with one councillor warning the clear up will leave tax payers footing the bill.

As well as hundreds of flags of St George and the Union Flag being hoisted on lampposts in town and villages across the area, unknown perpetrators have picked up paint pots to decorate roads and other signage.

The recently-completed resurfacing of Elizabeth Street in Corby had seen new road markings along the route – now the zebra crossings have been daubed with wonky red crosses in an approximation of the English flag.

White ‘give way’ markings and a road sign in St Mary’s Road, Kettering have been treated in the same way – as well as a specialist sign for children with special educational needs at the town’s Skate Park in Grantown Close.

St George Cross flags have been painted on signs and roads across North Northamptonshire/ National World

Cllr Ben Williams (Green/Ise Lodge), who has no issue with people flying flags, said: “This SEN communication board was installed very recently on the Ise Lodge. When it went in, I had parents of SEN children message me with glee that they had one for their child to use. “Now a matter of weeks later we have this. We cannot pretend this is anything other than vandalism, the communication board is now totally out of use and there are some very unhappy families locally who now can’t use it. “Now the council are going to have to clean it and perhaps even move it, another cost to us, the taxpayer.

"The council already has a very finite amount of resources, obvious vandalism like this just drains even more time and money.

"All of us tax payers will now have to pay to clear this mess up – what an incredible waste."

St George Cross flags have been painted on the newly refurbished zebra crossing in Elizabeth Street, Corby/ National World

One roundabout in Kettering has been covered in red paint after what is believed to be a bungled attempt to paint a cross in Deeble Road.

As well as the white markings being nearly obliterated, vehicle tyres have spread the paint down the road.

One group of Kettering flag flyers has already disassociated their actions from flag painters saying it was ‘vandalism’.

A St George Cross flag has been painted on the new SEN sign at Kettering Skate Park/ Cllr Ben Williams

North Northamptonshire Council – and its contractors – will be responsible for cleaning up the mess.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform UK), leader of North Northamptonshire Council has said ‘graffiti’ on roads will be assessed on a ‘case-by-case basis’ before the council takes any action.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see residents having such a sense of national pride and wishing to express this by adorning our streets with flag emblems, particularly with the Women’s Rugby World Cup underway in our county.

“However, we need to be pragmatic and residents should be made aware that any painting on the public highway is a criminal offence if deemed to be graffiti.

“Road markings like this can be a distraction to road users and any markings will be assessed on a case-by-case basis before the council takes any action.

“We would always encourage people to remain safe and not attempt anything dangerous that would put themselves at risk.”

North Northants Council has not responded to the Northants Telegraph’s questions regarding the cost of repainting the markings.