Festive fun promised at Christmas fair taking place at Wellingborough Library
Festive fun is promised at a Christmas fair being held at Wellingborough Library next month.
The event is taking place from 10am onwards on Saturday, December 7 at the library in Pebble Lane.
There will be craft stalls, cakes and treats, a teddy bear tombola, pocket money games, as well as live music from local schools and music groups.
The main man, Father Christmas, will also be there – visitors can see him and get a present for a small charge.
A spokesman for Wellingborough Library said: “We would love to see as many people as possible there celebrating Christmas as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations.”
Entry to next month’s fair is free.
