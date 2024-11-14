Festive fun promised at Christmas fair taking place at Wellingborough Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festive fun is promised at a Christmas fair being held at Wellingborough Library next month.

The event is taking place from 10am onwards on Saturday, December 7 at the library in Pebble Lane.

There will be craft stalls, cakes and treats, a teddy bear tombola, pocket money games, as well as live music from local schools and music groups.

The main man, Father Christmas, will also be there – visitors can see him and get a present for a small charge.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Library said: “We would love to see as many people as possible there celebrating Christmas as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations.”

Entry to next month’s fair is free.