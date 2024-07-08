Wellingborough Library to celebrate 50th anniversary with crafts fair this week
The library, which was built in 1973, has been a mainstay of the town since it was opened one year later by the then mayor of Wellingborough.
Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be part of these celebrations which will mark 50 glorious years of Wellingborough Library.
“Libraries are very much a hub of the local community and have evolved into much more than their primary purpose which is to share books and embed the love of reading to all.
“I’m looking forward to hearing the stories from former staff and customers. Here’s to the next 50 years.”
The free-to-attend half-century celebrations will will take place on Thursday, July 11, from 10am, featuring local craft stalls, community information stands and refreshments available to all.
At 11am there will be a performance by Park Junior School Choir, followed by the cutting of a birthday cake by Cllr Howell at 1pm, while at 2pm there will be a performance by All Saints Choir.
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “We can be very proud of our library service and the love and commitment of the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly day in and day out to deliver this wonderful community asset.
“They really make a difference to local people and have been doing over the past few decades.”
