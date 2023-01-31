As half-term fast approaches, there are plenty of activities, events and workshops available to families in North Northamptonshire.

February half-term is less than two weeks away, meaning parents all over the country have the added pressure of keeping the kids entertained. Fret not, however, as there are lots of options.

Chester House Estate has plenty going on this half term

Nene Wetlands based at Rushden Lakes is hosting plenty of events, from building bird boxes to a bush craft session that aims to teach people about the great outdoors. Such activities are fit for the whole family.

The Chester House Estate holds events all year around, but the half-term promises much more than any other week. There’s something happening every day, ranging from a workshop for aspiring mad scientists, to a fairytale ball for those looking for a more elegant way to spend the day, and even an hour-long show with Ranger Stu to learn all about dinosaurs and pre-historic life. More information can be found here.

The half-term week doesn’t have to be expensive, however, as Made With Many will showcase artwork in the Swansgate Centre from its ‘We Are Here’ project from February 14 until 17, free of charge. The organisation is still on the look out for people who want to contribute.

The theme of the week is birds at Stanwick Lakes, just down the road from Nene Wetlands. With an owl pellet dissection class, bird food making, counting sparrows (not crows, sorry Adam Duritz), and a binocular crafting class, among others, there’s no excuse to not be clued up about nature when school begins again on February 20.

Eko will make an appearance in Corby

Corby town centre and The Core at Corby Cube will be hosting a two-day event titled ‘Splore at The Core’, which promises plenty of activities on February 16 and 17, including arts and craft sessions, VR Story Experiences from Metro Boulot Dodo, and an appearance from Eko ‘a spectacular sea giant who has risen from the deep ocean to join us’.

If you’re hosting any events or activities this February half term, don’t hesitate to get in touch by emailing [email protected]