Families are invited to join the fun this February half-term as two days of performances, activities, and workshops descend on Corby town centre and The Core at Corby Cube.

Splore will be in Corby on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17.

Splore (noun Scot. a frolic; revel; a commotion)

What’s on?

Thursday’s activities include a walkabout with EKO, a spectacular 13-foot-tall sea giant who will rise from the deep ocean to parade through Corby town centre greeting residents as he passes.

Once returned to the theatre, EKO and Autin Dance Theatre perform Out of The Deep Blue, a fully inclusive tale told through dance, movement, and puppeteering.

Also on Thursday, participants from Core Create present The Ocean Explorers, a fun, colourful, and environmentally themed free street performance for all. Be sure to watch out for The Core’s Over 55s Dance group who will be giving a taster session.

EKO, a spectacular 13-foot-tall sea giant who will rise from the deep ocean to parade through Corby Town Centre

Friday welcomes Rhubarb Theatre to The Core, as they present the magical, musical and moggy-filled Finding Chester.

Across the two days, free arts and crafts sessions will encourage participants to get creative as well as learn about some of the incredible creatures that inhabit our oceans.

People are invited to become an audience of one, with unique VR Story Experiences from Metro Boulot Dodo. Plus there will be free taster workshops in music and drama for young people taking place during the festival.

More information and a timetable of events can be found at The Core’s website . Tickets for the two performances can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470.