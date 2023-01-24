February half-term is fast approaching, and the Nene Wetlands visitor centre at Rushden Lakes has released its plans for activities that families can attend.

Taking place from February 11 through the week until February 19, the Winter Wonders Trail will allow people to meander around the lake, learning about the area at a cost of £2, or £1 to WTBCN members.

Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14 will give people the chance to make their own bird feeder from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Booking isn’t necessary and the cost is £3 to £5 per craft.

Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre is stationed at Rushden Lakes

‘Dazzling daffodils and brilliant bulbs’ are on the agenda just one day later, with a five-hour activity workshop from 10.30am until 3.30pm that aims to inform people about how bulbs grow before designing and decorating a ceramic pot for people to plant their own bulb to take home.

Booking is essential for this activity, and there is a cost of £5 for WTBCN members and £7.50 for non-members.

For those eager to learn more about surviving in the great outdoors, there is a family bush craft session taking place on Thursday, February 16, which is all about how to use knives, tools and fire in a safe, effective manner when braving the great outdoors.

And on February 18 people can build and design their own bird box to take home for the cost of £10 for WTBCN members and £12.50 for non-members.

There are plenty of things to do at Nene Wetlands

These events are on top of the weekly Bug’s Club for children ranging from two to five, and the Forest School for Home Schoolers aged five to 11, both of which take place on Thursdays and aim to teach young people about the importance and beauty of local natural areas.

Nene Wetlands is a huge reserve that is home to a vast array of wildlife, from herons to great crested grebes.

Observing the flora and fauna of Rushden Lakes is just one facet of what the organisation offers.

With plenty of things to do for people of all ages, both during the school holidays and in term time, including monthly walks with volunteers, there’s no excuse not to get outside.