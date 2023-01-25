Made With Many is looking for young people in the area to come up with new art ideas to be displayed at the Swansgate Centre next month.

‘We Are Here’ is a new exhibition about place and people that will hope to shine a light on how young people perceive the town, and the changes they would like to see.

It will feature in the shopping centre from February 14 until February 17 during half-term week.

The artwork shown off at Swansgate Centre can be a painting, drawing, sculpture, and plenty of other ideas

The art that is being asked for by Made With Many can come in all different shapes and sizes including paintings, drawings, embroidery pieces and sculptures.

Becky Carrier, youth project co-ordinator at Made With Many, said: "We'd love as many young people aged 12 to 18-years-old from across Wellingborough to contribute to our art exhibition.

"The aim is to give a voice to young people locally and, when we've collated all the work, to take action on things that are clearly important to them.

"People can create work from home or join our youth forum sessions to do it.

Wellingborough, town centre, market street, Swansgate

"We'll also have opportunities for them to visit us in the Swansgate Centre over half-term to contribute in that way too."

If there are people who are eager to contribute but don't know where to start, there is an event on January 25 and February 8 at St Mark’s Church, Wellingborough from 6pm for two hours, where attendees can discuss ideas.

More information about the exhibition can be found by contacting Becky Carrier at [email protected]

