Wellingborough residents from a range of backgrounds have the opportunity to share their stories to contribute to the upcoming Wellingborough Stories community heritage project.

Made With Many is offering grants ranging between £250 and £750 for people who are willing to share their own experiences as part of the Wellingborough Stories Festival, which takes place in May 2023.

People who are keen to contribute must have experience producing community events and a willingness to share untold stories in the town.

Made With Many is instrumental in promoting the culture of Wellingborough

Grants will be given on March 27, with activities in May, a month that is usually busy on the Wellingborough calendar with the Waendel Walk also set to take place under the governance of Wellingborough Town Council.

Made With Many is eager to hear from underrepresented communities, including Black, Asian and other minorities and organisations that support disabled adults or elderly Wellingborough residents.

The project is funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and supported by local organisations including Support Northamptonshire, Greatwell Homes, Teamwork Trust, Northamptonshire Libraries, and the Chester House Estate.

Made with Many is having a cultural impact on Wellingborough with events and initiatives like a Kwanzaa workshop over the holiday period and the commission of new art murals in Eastfield Park and the Embankment to liven up heavily-used public walkways. The Wellingborough Stories community project reaffirms the organisation’s commitment to surprising, delighting and inspiring local areas.

