Wellingborough’s Eastfield Park underpass was given a colourful new look over the October half-term, making the area more welcoming to those who use it.

The walkway that connects both sides of the recreational ground has been in a general state of disrepair for a while, and Made With Many in collaboration with artist Tony Nero had devised a project that got local kids to help make it a nicer place to visit.

The Northants Telegraph reported on the announcement of the project, but it has now been completed.

Eastfield Park's underpass will be more pleasant for commuters

Attendees made up of the Youth, Arts & Skills Wellingborough project by Made with Many and participants from Northampton Town Football Club were given guidance, but few limitations.

From larger landscape pieces to small doodles on the dedicated graffiti portion of the underpass, the area now has so much character, and captures the spirit of the town while also being something wholly unique. There is no universal theme – instead the mural has many inspirations ranging from hummingbirds that signify peace to two ghoulish, Halloween pieces that were designed and created entirely by the young people that attended.

Upon completion the underpass was given a coat of non-graffiti paint to make sure it can’t be covered over in the future.

Becky Carrier, youth projects co-ordinator for Made With Many said: “The community response has been really positive and some people said they used to avoid the underpass but will now make a point of going through.”

The mural is courtesy of Young people from the Youth, Arts & Skills Wellingborough project