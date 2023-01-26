Five pools in North Northamptonshire will be offering free swimming sessions during the February half-term.

Free sessions will be daily from Monday, February 13 until Friday, February 17, with under 18s being eligible to attend. However, people under the age of eight must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waendel Leisure Centre in Wellingborough will give free access to the pool from 1.35pm until 2.55pm.

Corby Swimming Pool

People looking for a free session at Kettering Swimming Pool can attend from midday until 1.30pm.

The Nene Centre in Thrapston will also be taking part in the scheme, with free sessions for 90 minutes beginning at 1pm.

Attendees at Rushden’s Splash Leisure Pool will have two sessions to choose from, 11.00am until midday or midday until 1pm.

Corby International Swimming Pool’s free session will be from 11am for an hour and a half.