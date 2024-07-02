Ex Liverpool, Celtic and Scotland defender named as this year’s chieftain for Corby Highland Gathering
Gary Gillespie, a Scottish International, played more than 150 times for Liverpool and in his playing career won European Cups, League championships, FA cups, European Super cups and more. He also played for Coventry City and Falkirk. Gary is now a lead pundit on Liverpool FC TV.
This year he will be the chieftain for Corby Highland Gathering.
Gary said: “I have heard so much about Corby and its Scottish connections and it will be an honour to come and help support the Corby Gathering and I am really looking forward to meeting the Corby tartan army.”
One of the Gathering organisers Mark Pengelly said: “It’s great that Gary can find time in his busy schedule to support the Gathering. This year it’s a two day show and Gary will be here on the Sunday for the pipe band competition and Highland Dancing Championship. Thank you to Cliff Morton for helping to organise this for us.”
This year’s show will be held over two days on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.
Saturday is a family fun day and free to enter and includes the world porridge eating championship.
The Sunday will have the traditional pipe band contest and the All England Highland Dancing Championship plus many other attractions.
Entry on Sunday is £5, with OAPs getting in for half price and children getting in for free.
All roads will be open except for massed bands on the Jamb just after 4pm which will take 20 minutes.
