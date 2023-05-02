Great Britain and Northern Ireland has not crowned a new monarch in 70 years, but on May 6 it will formally crown its new King at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation will be broadcast from 11am until 1pm, and comes eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Though the event is merely a symbolic formality, communities up and down the country see the crowning as a source of national pride, and so there are plenty of parties, lunches and get-togethers to be enjoyed as the United Kingdom officially welcomes the reign of King Charles III.

The King will be coronated on May 6

Saturday May 6

Thrapston

Locals to Thrapston can celebrate the coronation with the community. In the Peace Park in Thrapston from 2pm on May 6, people are invited to attend a ‘fun-filled afternoon’ with performances from Thrapston Primary School Choir, Dani Harmer Academy, Dynamix Dance Company, and Thrapston Amateur Dramatics Society.

Punch & Judy shows, bubble stations and shows, free face painting, walkabout characters, stilt walkers, balloon modelling will also be available, allowing the whole family to all enjoy the celebrations.

Princess Anne toured Chester House Estate in 2022, which is hosting an event for the Coronation of her brother on May 6

The town council website says: “We can’t wait to welcome you for what promises to be a really special afternoon bringing the whole community together for a momentous occasion.”

Wellingborough

Wellingborough Library will be taking part in ‘The Big Lunch’ for the coronation with an indoor street party. The Big Lunch is a national initiative supported in part by the National Lottery Community Fund from Eden Project Communities that hopes to ‘bring neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun.’

It will begin at 10am and include a live broadcast of the official coronation at Westminster Abbey, as well as games, crafts, face painting and refreshments before concluding at 4pm.

The Square in Earls Barton will be the site of a street party on May 6

Chester House Estate

Chester House Estate is joining the festivities, giving attendees the chance to watch the coronation of King Charles III on a large outdoor TV screen while sipping prosecco and enjoying strawberries and cream.

The estate will open at 10am on May 6, and celebrations will be had until it closes at 4pm, with lawn games, artisan shopping and a BBQ promised.

Earls Barton

The coronation celebrations will spill into The Square in Earls Barton with a planned street party, hosted by The Saxon Tavern, beginning from 3pm on May 6.

It encourages people to bring their own picnic, or use the opportunity to buy local, and will include face painting, music, a BBQ and a competition for the best home-made cake and the best home-made crown.

Broughton

St Andrew’s Church in Broughton is opening its doors for a viewing of the crowning ceremony, which begins at 10.30am.

Sunday May 7 & Monday May 8

The King may have been crowned by the time these celebrations get under way, but there are still plenty of things happening during the weekend that you can get involved in.

Broughton

Broughton Village Hall is celebrating the King’s coronation with a field party on May 7, which will get under way at 1pm and feature attractions such as music, a bouncy castle, and a ‘Make a Crown’ craft table before concluding at 5pm. It will also include free tea, coffee and squash.

Corby

An event to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be held in Corby’s Coronation Park on May 7.

Hosted by Friends of Coronation Park and Sensory Garden from midday until 6pm, the afternoon will include a fancy dress competition and street food stalls. Adrenaline Alley will also be in attendance with a demonstration of stunt bikes.

When we reported on the day in March, a spokesman for Corby Town Council said: “You can bring a picnic, sample the delicious food from a variety of street food stalls and drinks from Flyby Bars, or chill out in our beautiful sensory garden.

“We hope everyone who joins us on this royal occasion has a family friendly afternoon of fun.”

Rushden & Higham Ferrers

People in Rushden are invited to the walled gardens at Hall Park to celebrate the coronation with ‘The Big Lunch’ taking place on May 7 from 1pm until 5pm.

Rushden Town Band will be in attendance along with the NN10 Choir, and other attractions will also feature on the day.

Higham Ferrers is hosting its own ‘Big Lunch’ on Sunday, May 7 in Market Square from midday, encouraging people to bring their own picnic to enjoy live entertainment with other Higham locals. The following day, it will hold the Mayor’s Market, with stalls and alpacas. Proceeds will go to Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

Desborough

Six hours of music, food, and entertainment will begin at 11am on May 7 at Desborough recreational ground to celebrate the coronation whereby local bands, musicians, and singers will provide a backing for food stalls, ice cream, refreshments, crafts, and a hog roast.

Council chairman Cllr Helen Wood said: “We want people to come out to the recreation ground to relax and have fun. It will be an informal gathering where people can enjoy themselves.“I am delighted Desborough Town Council is organising an event to mark this historic occasion.”

Kettering

St Peter & St Paul’s Church will hold a service on Sunday, May 7 to celebrate the new head of state. it will be led by the Acting Bishop of Peterborough, and begin at 10.30am.

Kettering’s Wicksteed Park will also join the festivities from midday, May 7 with ‘jam-packed live entertainment schedule with performers including vintage chanteuses all-girl group The Swingettes.’

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Come and enjoy the party and celebrate the new King. To mark the coronation in style why not treat yourself to afternoon tea, available to purchase from the Pavilion Bar from 12.30pm to 4.30pm including sandwiches, cakes and scones plus tea or coffee.”

Gretton

Gretton will ‘crown’ its own best dressed King or Queen in a fancy dress competition to go along with its ‘Big Lunch’ on May 7.

Taking place at the Recreation Ground on Sunday, May 7 from midday until 5pm, the event invites attendees to bring their own food, or purchase from one of the vendors while enjoying attractions including a bouncy castle, face painting, a tombola, coconut shy and royal-themed fancy dress.

The day is supported by the village hall and Gretton Sports & Social Club.

Finedon

Finedon Town Council will be hosting a garden party on The Green from 12.30pm on Monday, May 8, with stalls, food and drink and local entertainment, keeping the coronation celebrations going into the bank holiday.

It concludes at 16.30pm, just in time to enjoy live music at the Finedon Dolben Cricket Club at 8.30pm.

Bozeat

A bar & BBQ will be provided on Bozeat village green on May 7 from midday as part of the village’s ‘Big Lunch’ during the coronation weekend.

Rothwell

People can enjoy a cuppa and a cream tea on May 8 at Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre.

The tea garden will also be open if weather permits, and all are welcome with free entry beginning at 10am until coverage of the coronation ends at 1pm.

Irthlingborough

Irthlingborough Town Council is holding ‘The Big Help Out’ on May 8 in honour of the new King’s public service.

The litter pick will be from 11am until 2pm at The Old Bridge, and people looking to use the coronation to give back to the community should meet on Parsons Green at 10.45am to collect the necessary equipment.

The coronation of King Charles III will be broadcast across the nation on May 6, and people from all over are expected to share in the celebration as Great Britain crowns its 13th monarch since the Kingdoms of England and Scotland united in 1707. It’s a historical moment for the country’s rich history, and those wanting to partake in the pleasantries have a plethora of parties they can attend.

If there are any events that we’ve missed, contact us at [email protected]