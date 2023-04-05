Desborough residents to celebrate King's coronation with party in the park

A party is being held to celebrate the coronation

Desborough residents are being invited to celebrate the King’s coronation with a party in the park.

There will be six hours of music, food and entertainment from 11am on Sunday May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event is being organised by Desborough Town Council with support from the carnival committee. Local businesses and retailers are sponsoring many of the attractions.

Council chair Cllr Helen Wood said: “We want people to come out to the recreation ground to relax and have fun. It will be an informal gathering where people can enjoy themselves.

“I am delighted Desborough Town Council is organising an event to mark this historic occasion.”

The council’s events team is appealing for people to come forward to volunteer as stewards on the day to guide visitors and give out information.Helpers are also needed to erect gazebos, organise the setting up of the stalls and tidy away in the evening.Council events committee chair Cllr Jim French said: “We expect thousands of mums, dads and children to attend. We hope there will be something for everyone on the day.“I would like to thank the organisations and businesses that have pledged to support the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad