Corby's Coronation Park to host coronation afternoon

It’ll be held the day after the coronation of King Charles III

By Callum Faulds
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT

An event to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will be held in Corby’s Coronation Park, a day after the coronation.

Hosted by Friends of Coronation Park and Sensory Garden, the fun-packed afternoon will be held on Sunday, May 7, from midday till 6pm in the park.

The outdoor stage has a full and exciting program of multicultural entertainment with music from choirs and bands, as well as dancing.

Children are invited to enter the dress up competition in a Royal Woodland Animal theme with prizes to be won.

Adrenaline Alley will be in attendance giving a demonstration of stunt bikes.

There will also be plenty of stalls offering well-being information, crafts, or you can have a go on the tombola.

The park is also opening its new planting area for the first time and will have a selection of plants grown at the park and East Carlton for sale.

A spokesman for Corby Town Council said: “You can bring a picnic, sample the delicious food from a variety of street food stalls and drinks from Flyby Bars, or chill out in our beautiful sensory garden.

“We hope everyone who joins us on this royal occasion has a family friendly afternoon of fun.”

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

On the following day, the Coronation Big Lunch will take place, providing the public with the opportunity to mark the occasion with street parties.

