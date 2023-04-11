Rushden Hall to host Big Lunch picnic to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in May
It will be held one day after the King is coronated
Rushden residents are cordially invited to attend a Big Lunch picnic to celebrate the coronation of his Majesty, King Charles III.
Hosted by Rushden Town Council, the Big Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 1pm until 5pm in the walled garden at Rushden Hall.
A statement from the town council said: “Tens of thousands of people across the nation are expected to gather for His and Her Majesty's Coronation bringing communities, neighbours, and the nation together in friendship and celebration while also celebrating the historic occasion.”
Rushden Town Band will be in attendance along with the NN10 Choir, and other attractions will also be there.
King Charles III will be coronated one day before on May 6 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
