Corby skatepark Adrenaline Alley plans huge event to celebrate the King's coronation

The team at Adrenaline Alley have pulled out all the stops to throw an action-packed celebration for the coronation on Saturday (May 6).

Bosses say it will be an extreme spin on the typical celebrations taking place throughout the country.

A series of competitions for bikes, boards, skates, and scooters are on the schedule, as well as lots of additional free attractions for all ages.

Young BMX riders at Adrenaline Alley

From circus performers to inflatables and face painting to street food, the whole community has been catered for.

The Corby skatepark, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, has set the standard as a world-leading facility, and its events are no exception.

This fixture promises to be the ultimate way to mark the monumental occasion for BMX riders, scooter riders, skateboarders, and inline skaters from across the nation.

However, it’s not just about the riders and skaters – as a charity, the team at Adrenaline Alley have spent the past two decades dedicating themselves to their community mission and take pride in providing for the families of participants as well as the local people in Northamptonshire.

Adrenaline Alley is holding a huge coronation event on Saturday

Mandy Young MBE DL, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “Our coronation event is going to be special for all our visitors.

"Not only is this a great day for our riders and skaters, but it’s also an opportunity for anyone that wouldn’t normally come to the facility to come along and see what the charity is about and join us to celebrate the King and Queen’s coronation.”

Harry Tucker, Adrenaline Alley’s marketing director, added: “We’ve dropped our participant entry price by over 40 per cent and with the help of our partners, we have put together an incredible day of action sports.

"There’s a small fortune to be won plus loads more prizes and giveaways and thanks to Corby Town Council’s £1,500 funding, the venue will look the part.

"For non-riders or skaters, entry is completely free including crazy inflatables, circus performers, face painting, balance bikes, giant kids’ games, and lots more - what’s not to love!”

Nobody will leave hungry as food will be available at their American-style diner and a new street food stand will be dishing up some mouth-watering pulled pork.

"There is also a huge custom-made cake to hand out.

"We will also be livestreaming the coronation on big screens so you won’t miss a thing.”

The coronation event kicks off at Adrenaline Alley at 11am and will be going on until 8pm.

