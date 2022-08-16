Catholic churches in Corby and Rothwell to close

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worshippers from two churches, one in Corby and one in Rothwell, will have to join neighbouring congregations’ services as their buildings are closed down.

St Bernadette’s in Rock Hill, Rothwell and St Patrick’s in Millais Road, Corby will close following a review by the Diocese of Northampton led by Rt Revd David Oakley, Bishop of Northampton.

Writing to parishioners he said it was with a ‘very heavy heart’ that the pastoral decision had been made to close but that currently the ‘appropriate level of pastoral care’ wasn’t possible.

Main photo Corby St Patrick's Catholic Church with inset St Bernadette's Rothwell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Please be assured, no bishop wants to close a church building. This runs contrary to our instinct to grow the life and pastoral ministry of our diocese. Unfortunately, though, the work begun by my predecessor must be continued by myself at this time.”

Dwindling congregations and too few clergy have been cited for the closures.

In a statement a diocese spokesman said: “Some years ago, the Diocese of Northampton conducted various consultations throughout our diocese, regarding future needs and pastoral provision for our various communities.

"We have known for some years that it would not be possible to continue with as many church buildings and other properties.

"As is the case across many dioceses in England and Wales numbers of people living out their Catholic faith by worshipping at Sunday Mass have been falling.

"The number of priests we have available for active ministry is also falling. It is important for us to exercise prudent stewardship in the way we allocate our limited financial resources to the maintenance of diocesan properties.

“As a result of these consultations, the pastoral decision has been made to close two church buildings this summer: St Bernadette’s in Rothwell and St Patrick’s in Corby.

“The diocese understands the pain losing a place of worship can cause and provision to accommodate parishioners into other local catholic communities has begun."

For Corby parishioners, an extra Mass is being said at 9.30am on Sundays at St Brendan’s Catholic Church beginning on the September 4.

At Rothwell, Sunday Mass will continue at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Desborough twice a month.