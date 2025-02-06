A43 near Corby closed after car crashes off road
Concerned motorists had to call 999 after a car left the A43 near Corby.
The incident was reported to Northants Police just after 8.20pm on Tuesday as a ‘single car collision’ near Bulwick.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was reported to us at 8.23pm on Tuesday (February 4) as a single vehicle collision on the A43 near Bulwick in the Deene – Laxton area.
“It involved a Volkswagen Passat leaving the road. The two occupants were uninjured. The road re-opened at around 9pm.”