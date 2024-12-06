'I've never seen it as bad as this' - Corby MP calls for reassurance from authorities after 'devastating' floods

Corby’s MP says that local flooding authorities need to reassure residents that action is being taken following last month’s unprecedented flooding across the area.

MP Lee Barron has written to the Environment Agency and North Northamptonshire Council to ask for a sit-down discussion to get to the bottom of what went wrong – and how things will change in the future.

People said they were Corby’s worst floods in living memory and 850 properties across Northamptonshire were affected.

Oakley Road, Corby, cars are recovered from the flood water/National World

Mr Barron’s letter says: “The damage has been devastating for many, especially those in the most

vulnerable circumstances.

“I stepped away from Parliament to visit affected communities and speak directly with residents whose properties have been damaged by the flooding. This included sheltered accommodation, where the impact has been particularly distressing.

“Throughout these conversations, one comment stood out repeatedly: ‘I’ve never seen it as bad as this.’

One Corby resident looks out over flood water that hit the roads around Cottingham Road in November. Image: Alison Bagley

"While Northamptonshire has experienced severe storms in the past, the scale and intensity of the flooding caused by Storm Bert have left many questioning the preparedness of local flood defences and infrastructure.

“It is clear that this is not just a one-off incident but a sign of growing challenges we face from extreme weather. Residents need to know that action is being taken, not only to repair the damage but also to build resilience for the future.”

He has now called on the agency, along with NNC to attend a rountable meeting to discuss the issue and show residents that their concerns are being taken seriously.

Key issues he wants the authorities to address are:

Flooding following heavy rain:Flooding North Northants

• Improving flood infrastructure: What investments and upgrades are planned to better protect communities from flooding?

• Clearing blockages: What measures are in place to ensure that drains and waterways are regularly cleared to prevent obstructions that worsen flooding?

• Understanding Storm Bert: Why has this storm caused such significant damage compared to others in recent memory?

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We empathise with the communities affected by recent flooding in Corby and East Northamptonshire.

“Our Kettering Incident Room was open 24/7 during the flooding. Our duty teams responded by operating our flood risk management assets, clearing blockages and screens, as well as checking water levels and operating the Northampton Washlands flood storage reservoir.

“We’re continuing to work with all our Local Resilience Forum Partners, including West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council, to assess the impacts of the flooding. We will continue to work with these Risk Management Authorities to identify options to support increased community resilience.

“We regularly updated Mr Barron during Storm Bert to keep him informed of the situation as it developed. We look forward to being involved with the proposed roundtable moving forwards.”

During the flooding the highest flow on record was recorded through Northampton – exceeding the 1998 flooding, when over 2,500 properties were flooded.