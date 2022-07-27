Man jailed after shocking attack on KGH security guards

Kettering General Hospital

An abusive patient who bit a Kettering General Hospital security guard before kicking another in the head has been locked up.

Andrew Barrett had been taken to the Rothwell Road hospital on July 15 this year after paramedics found him at the side of the road.

But at about 10.15pm, when he was in A&E, he came aggressive towards staff before a violent attack which left him staring at the four walls of a prison cell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that one NHS security guard tried to stop him spitting at her and he bit her hand, before pulling her glove off with his teeth and spitting on her.

The 55-year-old, who is of no fixed address, then assaulted another security guard by kicking him to the head as he tried to restrain him. He also racially abused another man.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court Barrett pleaded guilty to racially aggravated public order and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for 16 weeks because the offence was aggravated by his previous record.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay compensation of £50 to each of his three victims.

Last year Barrett was given a community order after staging a dirty protest in a police cell.

That incident came months after he wasted police time by calling 999 to say he had been stabbed when he was fine, which resulted in the air ambulance being needlessly called.