A Northamptonshire gang of violent armed robbers, who used weapons including a shotgun, hammer and metal pole, have been sentenced to a combined total of dozens of years in prison.

The gang, George Pavlou, Shekuduka Katampe, Kalil Robinson, Daniel Barden, Kieron McGrath, Gavin Gordon and Raheem Bestman worked together to carry out a series of offences between August 18, 2014 and October 10, 2014.

The men appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, where they were sentenced for a series of offences relating to aggravated burglary, attempted burglary and damage as well as an overall conspiracy to commit these offences.

Officers believe that the motive for these offences was to steal money and drugs.

The following burglaries were carried out by a combination of the offenders:

-On August 28, 2014, in Irchester Road, Rushden, they used violence to get into the victim’s home where they tied the victim up, assaulted him using a hammer and stole firearms.

-Between September 9 and 10 2014, in Thorn Hill, Briar Hill, Northampton, armed with a sawn off shot gun, the offenders used violence to get into the victim’s home.

-On September 30, 2014, in Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, they smashed a window to get into the family home where two young children sleeping.

In September 2014, a lengthy and complex investigation started when officers from the organised crime team linked the offences as a series being committed by the same group.

An operation was planned to arrest all suspects on January 13 this year and resulted in a variety of charges being secured against the offenders.

The pre-arranged attacks involved the gang wearing balaclavas and other face coverings. They used extreme violence using weapons in the victims’ homes.

His Honour Judge Fowler sentenced Daniel Barden, aged 26, of Dorset Road, Northampton, who pleaded guilty to burglary in Kenmuir Avenue and aggravated burglary in Irchester Road, to four years in prison for the Kenmuir Avenue offence and 16 month for Irchester Road, both sentences to run consecutively.

Shekoduka Katampe, aged 29, of Castle Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in Irchester Road. He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Gavin Gordon, aged 28, of Freehold Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in Thorn Hill and conspiracy to have a firearm with intent. He was sentenced to six years in prison for the Thorn Hill offence and six years for possession of a firearm to commit, both sentences to run consecutively.

Kieron McGrath, aged 19, of Duke Street, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in Irchester Road and Thorn Hill, conspiracy to have a firearm with intent and conspiracy to commit burglary in Kenmuir Avenue. He was sentenced to six years and eight months for the Irchester Road offence to be served concurrently to the other sentences.

He was also sentenced to six years for Thorn Hill, to run consecutively, six years for possession of a firearm with intent, to run consecutively and three years for the Kenmuir Avenue offence, to run consecutively.

Kalil Robinson, aged 21, of Harborough Road, Northampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in Irchester Road and conspiracy to commit burglary in Kenmuir Avenue. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for the Irchester Road offence and four years for the Kenmuir Avenue offence, both to run consecutively.

George Pavlou, aged 19, of Kingswell Street Northampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in Kenmuir Avenue. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Raheem Bestman, aged 20, of Lancaster Street, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in Irchester Road. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Constable Vitty Andreoli-Tear, from the Organised Crime and Drugs Team, said: “This ruthless gang committed offences, using violence and weapons in the victims own homes were they should have been safe.

“As a result of an extensive investigation, we were able to arrest and successfully charge the offenders. I have no doubt that had they not been arrested, they would have continued on their rampage of aggravated burglaries for their own criminal needs.”