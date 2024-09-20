Corby man pelted with bricks by children in latest troubling incident involving youths
The incident happened on Saturday (September 14) between 6pm and 7pm, when a group of about 10-12 young people started following a man from Corby town centre to the Exeter estate.
As he walked from Counts Farm Road to Tavistock Square, they attacked him with bricks and stones, causing facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
It’s the latest in a line of incidents involving increasing youth violence in Corby.
A teenage boy was stabbed in the back in April, after being chased down the street by teens.
In June, violence spilled out onto the streets as armed police were called in following planned fights involving teens.
Later in August, the Talisman was burned down, with a 15-year-old arrested.
And on Wednesday, on the same estate as Saturday’s attack, boys on motorbikes threw acid on the cars of people attending a youth football training session.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000551420 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.