Corby man pelted with bricks by children in latest troubling incident involving youths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has had stones and bricks thrown at him in Corby by a gang of children.

The incident happened on Saturday (September 14) between 6pm and 7pm, when a group of about 10-12 young people started following a man from Corby town centre to the Exeter estate.

As he walked from Counts Farm Road to Tavistock Square, they attacked him with bricks and stones, causing facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the latest in a line of incidents involving increasing youth violence in Corby.

The man was walking from Counts Farm Road to Tavistock Square when he was targeted. Image: google

A teenage boy was stabbed in the back in April, after being chased down the street by teens.

In June, violence spilled out onto the streets as armed police were called in following planned fights involving teens.

Later in August, the Talisman was burned down, with a 15-year-old arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Wednesday, on the same estate as Saturday’s attack, boys on motorbikes threw acid on the cars of people attending a youth football training session.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000551420 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.