Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A day of violence in Corby that saw several linked incidents involving teenagers across the town is under investigation.

Detectives have linked incidents in Corby on Tuesday (June 11) and are appealing for witnesses to help establish the circumstances surrounding the events.

Kicking off in Coronation Park at about lunchtime with a planned fight between two groups of teenagers, the violence carried on in Stephenson Way and Rockingham Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four teenage boys were then stopped with an offensive weapon – confirmed to be a type of knife – in a taxi in Oakley Road and arrested by police.

Armed police officers in Oakley Road, Corby stand over the teenagers /Facebook

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The initial event is believed to have started in the town’s Coronation Park, near to the junction with Elizabeth Street, at about 12.45pm when two groups of teenagers took part in a planned fight.

“Later that afternoon, an altercation occurred between two sets of teenagers, shortly after 5pm in the vicinity of Stephenson Way and Rockingham Road. This resulted in at least one boy sustaining bruising after being punched in the face.

“Shortly afterwards, a taxi was stopped in Oakley Road, near to the junction with Gainsborough Road, and four boys, aged 16 to 17-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Videos on social media showed some boys lying face down on the grass in Oakley Road, close to its junction with Gainsborough Road – over the road from Lidl and near KFC.

Armed police officers in Oakley Road Corby/Facebook

Police officers standing over them can be heard saying ‘don’t make any sudden movements’ and ‘stay where you are, yeah’ addressing those they arrested.

Officers have appealed to anyone in Corby who may have seen the incidents or have evidence on CCTV to come forward.

Today (Thursday), a 19-year-old Corby woman has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. She remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force spokesman said: “The events of Tuesday afternoon caused speculation on social media and generated concern within the local community and detectives investigating this incident would like to reassure the public enquiries are continuing at a fast pace.

“Detectives would therefore like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed either the events in Coronation Park or the subsequent altercation in Stephenson Way.”