Corby teen Max Boulton admits stabbing boy in the back with zombie knife
Max Boulton was before Northampton Crown Court this lunchtime where he admitted the ferocious attack on a youngster in Shetland Way in April.
No details of the attack were read out in court and Boulton, formerly of Gainsborough Court, was remanded into custody after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a knife.
His co-defendants Logan McBride, 18, and Cameron Hughes, 28, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and the crown confirmed the cases against them would be discontinued in the light of Boulton’s guilty plea.
Boulton was warned by His Honour Judge David Herbert that he was facing a prison sentence and an assessment would be made on dangerousness ahead of his next hearing which will take place in October.
At the first magistrates’ court hearing in April Boulton had admitted dangerous driving in connection with the same incident although that could not be reported until today to avoid prejudicing his trial.
That court heard how he and his accomplice attempted to escape from police who had come to arrest them.
The victim’s identity is protected by a court order banning his identification because of his age.