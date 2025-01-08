Northamptonshire independent school Charles Spencer attended to close at end of academic year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An independent school in Northamptonshire, which has been at the centre of abuse allegations, will close at the end of the current academic year, due to financial pressures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maidwell Hall School, which is an independent school for four to 13 year-old boys and girls and offers boarding, was attended by Charles Spencer from 1972 and currently has 160 students.

However, trustees say there are nowhere near enough fee-paying students on the books to financially keep the school afloat, so it was announced on Tuesday (January 7) that the establishment will close at the end of the 2025 summer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent months, the school has also been at the centre of abuse allegations, including from Charles Spencer. The Earl published a book entitled ‘A Very Private School’ in March of last year. In the book, he makes claims about alleged abuse he suffered at the school. In June last year, Northamptonshire Police also launched an investigation into claims of sexual abuse at the school. A 67-year-old woman from Stafford was arrested in connection with allegations of sexual abuse dating back to the 1970s. She was released on bail. Today (January 8, 2025), Northamptonshire Police confirmed the woman remains on bail and the investigation continues.

Maidwell Hall School will close at the end of the current academic year.

In the closure announcement, the school said: “The proposed decision to close the school has been taken with profound regret. The school has for many years been operating at a financial loss and although there has been some growth in pupil numbers, the school has been adversely affected by external factors that have made it impossible for the school to continue.

“In 2022, Maidwell Hall faced almost certain insolvency and was rescued by the merger with Uppingham School, which repaid the six-figure bank loan for which the bank was seeking repayment. Since the merger, Uppingham has invested in the school, financially and educationally to improve the teaching environment, the buildings and the systems. Despite the very many positives, including an impressive improvement in the school under the new leadership team, the negative macro-economic forces have become unrelenting.

Within the independent sector, post Covid, there has been a marked trend towards parents choosing to send their children to school as day pupils rather than boarders which has reduced the income per child and thus increased the number of pupils necessary for the school to break even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further blows came in the budget last November when the announcement of VAT on school fees and the elimination of business rates relief was confirmed, and the unexpected increase in National Insurance was announced. This forced the trustees to recognise that the economic consequence was unavoidable - the school would need to close.

“To put this in context; at the close of 2024, Maidwell Hall had 160 pupils. In 2021, the breakeven number was forecast at 200, by 2023 it was 225; now the forecasts show the school needs 250 fee-paying pupils to break even. With inflation, soaring energy costs and interest on loans this number will only increase.”

The statement goes on to say that the school must “live within its economic means and despite its best efforts, the external factors that the school, and the wider independent sector face, have proven too strong”.

The school has entered a period of statutory consultation on the planned closure with staff, with findings expected by spring at the latest. The school will continue to be led by the current leadership team until its closure in July. This team will act as the go-to ‘hub’ for information and independent guidance for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustees also say the announcement has been made early “to allow the pupils and their families, as well as the staff to plan for the future”.

Barbara Matthews, chair of trustees, said: “We are deeply sorry to announce our intention to close Maidwell Hall at the end of the summer term 2025. We know how difficult this will be for parents, pupils and our loyal staff and apologise to the very many people who will be affected and for whom Maidwell Hall holds a special place in their lives. We feel especially for the pupils. The school is blessed with wonderfully gifted and well-rounded young people and the delight they take in school has made this decision doubly difficult.

“On behalf of the trustees, I would like to place on record our sincere gratitude to Anthony Rendall, the leadership team and all the staff at Maidwell Hall that have made such impressive progress on all fronts.”

The school adds that a pastoral support package will be put in place to help all affected by the news.