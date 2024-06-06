First fundraising fashion show for Kettering Branch Parkinson's UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kettering Branch of Parkinson's UK, in association with S.O.S. Fashion Shows, is hosting its inaugural Fashion Show.

They are hopeful for a strong attendance on Monday evening, 10th June, at the Crescents Community Centre. Through ticket sales and raffles, the Branch aims to sustain its support for individuals diagnosed with Parkinson's in the Kettering area.

Everything is set for our inaugural fundraising fashion show to be a successful event next Monday, with doors opening at 7pm. There are some nerves to contend with but we are eager to ensure its success and raise significant funds through the sale of entry and raffle tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This income is vital for us to sustain our valuable work, part of which is outlined below, in support of the Kettering community. The sale of admission tickets suggests we can expect a strong turnout. Refreshments will be available at the Crescents Community Centre, a registered charity, with proceeds contributing to their community fund.

Kettering Parish Church, lit up in blue on World Parkinson's Day.

Events like this do make a difference not just in monies raised but in raising awareness to what is an incurable condition or disease and in my case came out of nowhere.

Simply put, people with Parkinson's don't have enough of the chemical dopamine in their brain because some of the nerve cells that make it have stopped working. Around 153,000 people live with Parkinson's in the UK. And it's the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

In Kettering, as the local Parkinson's UK branch, we provide friendship, information, and support to those living with Parkinson's, as well as their families and carers. Here's how we contribute:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Group Meetings: Regular get-togethers provide a space for people affected by Parkinson’s to connect. Whether it’s chatting over tea or sharing experiences, these meetings foster mutual support and camaraderie. Exercise Classes: The Kettering Branch hosts weekly exercise classes at North Park Pavilion. These sessions not only promote physical well-being but also create a supportive community. Singing Group: Music has therapeutic benefits, and the Kettering Singing Group meets weekly to enjoy music together. Singing can lift spirits and enhance overall well-being. Helpline: For information, emotional support, or advice related to Parkinson’s, individuals can call the Parkinson’s UK helpline at 0808 800 0303. Expert Nurses: Parkinson’s nurses play a vital role in supporting those with the condition. Their expertise ensures comprehensive care and guidance. Other Social Gatherings like the ever popular Isham coffee mornings, held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month

one of our early flyers produced to promote our event

This link will give you more details and contact info.